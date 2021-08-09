Firm in Oatly trademark battle hires PR agency

Capture Communications won a pitch against three other agencies in March this year and started work for Glebe Farm Foods in April, on a retainer basis. The agency said it was unable to announce its new client until now, due to the legal action.

The firm was thrown into helping its new client defend its reputation during the High Court battle. The dispute centred on claims by Oatly that Glebe Farm Foods – which sells an oat milk brand called PureOaty – had infringed its trademarks.

However, Judge Nicholas Caddick QC ruled in favour of Glebe Farm Foods last week.

Philip Rayner, owner and managing director of Glebe Farm Foods, said: “It is enormously gratifying that the judge has ruled in our favour, and to see that smaller independent companies can fight back and win.”

Oatly, which uses Alfred as its retained PR agency in the UK, is not going to appeal the decision.

In a statement, Erica Wigge, Oatly PR manager for EMEA, said: “As you know, the verdict is in, and we lost. And while to some, this might be seen as vindication for small oat drink companies over big oat drink companies, we actually never saw it that way.

“For us, this case has always been about protecting our trademark and how the single letter Y creates too much of a similarity between Oaty and Oatly. If we were to let one company pass because they, like Glebe Farm, seem to be one of the good guys, that might leave the door open for the bad ones. Truth is, we love all oat drink companies and never brought this case to damage Glebe Farm. In fact, we want them to thrive and help bring products into the world that are good for the planet. We just think they should do so in their own unique voice, just like we do.

“And while we would have preferred a different result, we fully accept the court’s decision and will not make an appeal. We wish Glebe Farm total success in their plant-based journey moving forward.”

Capture Communications managed the crisis comms and media interviews for Glebe Farm Foods, a family-run company in Cambridgeshire, during the court case. The agency's brief is to raise brand awareness and profile of the company across trade and consumer media.

Amelia Clark, comms director at the agency, said: “The team at Capture Communications has been working with Glebe Farm for the past few months, to manage communications for the upcoming court case and we are so thrilled for the team at Glebe Farm, receiving the deserved verdict.”

Glebe Farm Foods is one of the latest additions to the agency's client roster, which includes Häagen-Dazs, various FMCG brands, Italian supermarket food brand Crosta & Mollica, Feel Good Drinks, and NGOs such as Tusk Conservation.

Capture Communications was founded in January by Clark and Saskia Leuchars, who previously worked together at luxury comms consultancy Bacchus.