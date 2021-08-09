DTC towel company Onsen selects Diffusion as PR AOR

NEW YORK: Onsen, a DTC towel company, has hired Diffusion as its first PR AOR.

The agency is providing media relations and product sampling services, targeting consumer media in the lifestyle, home décor and e-commerce space to generate positive brand awareness and media attention for Onsen.

No formal RFP was issued, but Onsen asked for references from the network of brands in the company's space and conducted interviews, said Onsen cofounder Connor MacArthur.

MacArthur and Onsen's leadership team began working with Diffusion earlier this summer. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

This is the first agency Onsen has kept on record, although it has worked with freelancers in the past.

As Onsen continued to grow and needed to expand its brand awareness, MacArthur looked for a partner that would understand the company's brand vision and products.

"Diffusion has great experience with DTC brands, and the team we’re working with has a keen grasp and appreciation for the home design and consumer lifestyle media landscape, which made selecting them as our PR partner a no-brainer," he said.

Diffusion plans to capitalize on consumers' desire to update the small comforts in their lives during the pandemic, said Diffusion MD Kate Ryan.

"As consumers completely overhauled their homes during the pandemic, the bathroom was no different – and Onsen is the little luxury that makes you feel taken care of," Ryan said. "Our campaign will make sure that if you’re looking for a high performance towel and other bathroom staples at an accessible price point, you’ll purchase from Onsen."

Diffusion has already made strides in reaching those goals.

"In our first couple months of partnership, the Diffusion team has already secured some great interest and coverage for Onsen, which we look forward to seeing continue in the coming months," MacArthur said.

Senior campaign manager Kate McCann and campaign manager Julie Schweizer will lead the four-member account team at Diffusion.