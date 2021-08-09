ActionIQ teams with Data Axle

Enterprise customer data platform ActionIQ has partnered with Data Axle to provide customers with a service to improve customer experience and drive revenue.

The service is focused on two components: account-based identity resolution and identity enrichment for B2B marketers.

The partnership will draw on a combination of ActionIQ's algorithmic-based identity stitching capabilities with Data Axle's ID resolution. The aim is to create a unified B2B customer experience hub, giving B2B customer experience professionals access to Data Axle's nearly 300 data attributes of business and ActionIQ's CDP, customer intelligence and customer experience applications. Customers will have access to deep insights and predictive models and can use that data to enhance customer experience, and ultimately, to drive growth.

ActionIQ's platform gives users access to first-party customer data and customer insights, helping brands increase customer satisfaction. Data Axle provides data-driven marketing and business intelligence solutions to help users acquire and retain customers, while improving the user experience. The cloud-based platform relies on data, artificial intelligence and machine learning models, as well as professional services.