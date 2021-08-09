Frequence names Tucker head of people

Advertising sales automation and workflow platform Frequence has named Kate Tucker its new head of people.

Tucker will be responsible for overseeing professional and corporate development, including cross-functional team collaboration, employee lifecycle management and talent acquisition and retention. She will report to CEO Tom Cheli.

Tucker comes to Frequence from Emtrain, where she served as senior director of business and people operations, as well as the CEO's chief of staff and leader of daily business and people operations. Previously, she had senior-level positions at Sullivan Rutherford Estate, Ernst & Young and Gartner.

Tucker has worked in people management throughout her career. She will bring her experience managing, developing and acquiring talent to Frequence as the company grows, it said in a statement.

Frequence helps media companies automate and grow their local advertising sales through a full-stack workflow and campaign management software. The platform integrates a range of tools, from sales intelligence to measurement and analytics, to help companies launch, manage and optimize omnichannel campaigns.