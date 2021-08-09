Mind hires former Unicef UK and Drinkaware comms chief for new role

Walters (pictured) reports to Sophie Corlett, director of external relations, and her remit is to drive the work of comms functions ranging from media and celebrity to internal comms and digital engagement.

Developing an audience strategy, as well as co-creating comms with case studies, and reaching groups disproportionately impacted by mental health problems and the pandemic are among her priorities.

Walters was previously director of marketing and comms at alcohol industry-funded charity Drinkaware.

She said: “I am thrilled to take up this incredible role, for an organisation I have long respected. As we emerge from lockdown, the need for powerful communications has never been stronger. I plan to work across Mind, as well as with our brilliant partners and supporters, to maximise the impact of our communications to drive a step-change in awareness and support.”

The pandemic and subsequent economic recession “has created a mental health emergency, and widened social inequalities across the nation, especially for people with existing mental health problems,” according to Walters.

“The information, services and support provided by Mind has never been in greater demand and driving forward a communications strategy is key to making sure we can continue to raise awareness and be there for everyone who needs us,” she said.

CV

Walters spent several years as a journalist before switching to comms in 2000, when she took a job as press and publicity officer, social services, at the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham. She worked there for two years before starting on a succession of media relations roles at various charities.

In 2010 she joined The Children’s Society as head of media and spent six years at the charity, rising to director of comms and engagement.

Walters was appointed director of comms at Unicef UK in 2016. After less than two years there she moved on to spend a year on a maternity cover contract overseeing comms at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

And in 2019 she joined Drinkaware as director of marketing and comms.