Arcadis appoints new global corporate comms chief

He has joined from industrial services firm ERIKS, where he has spent the past four years as director of comms.

Arcadis has a workforce numbering 27,000 across 70 countries and generated net revenue of €2.5bn in 2020. Its many projects include working on part of the infrastructure for the HS2 rail link in England.

Announcing his new job, Heijbroek said: “Today, I become an ‘Arcadian’.” He described Arcadis as working "to improve our quality of life, by finding solutions that address societal challenges, for example related to climate change”.

He added: “Sustainability is truly at the core of everything Arcadis does. With this in mind, I think the company is in a great position to make a concrete and positive difference in our lives.”

Career path

Heijbroek started out as an advisor at Dutch PR agency Huijskens Communications in 2006, spending four years there before joining the ING banking group as a press officer.

In 2013 he left to become comms manager at SHV, a Dutch trading company that employs more than 51,000 people and is present in 64 countries.

Four years later Heijbroek moved to ERIKS, an industrial services company that is part of SHV, to take up the role of director of communications. He was responsible for internal and external comms.