The Lucre Group goes global

L’Attitude network comprises 19 agencies around the world, acting as what The Lucre Group describes as a “hub for showcasing ideas, creativity, global insights and PR best practice”.

It says all members share “common working principles, as well as high standards when it comes to execution and measurement”.

Among the agencies that have joined the network are Duffy Rafferty Communications; OneChocolate; PRLab; Pressure; Wavemakers; Carpe Diem; Byte PR; Laika; PR/TICULAR; The PR Company; Matter PR; Hawkins International PR; 5W PR; Elevate PR; Monet + Associés; Finzel PR; Gablons; and Polylog PR.

They will work to deliver PR projects and marketing campaigns across Europe, North and South America, the Middle East and Asia.

Announcing the creation of the network, Sophie Spyropoulos, owner and director of The Lucre Group, said: “In an ever-more connected world, having the ability to quickly and effectively deliver impactful campaigns across other territories has never been more important. We have a brilliant array of outstanding agencies in the network that work across our core sectors in Europe, North and South America, the Middle East and Asia.”

She added: “We’re already seeing a huge amount of collaboration among our members. It’s fantastic to see L’Attitude coming to life, and we look forward to growing the depth and breadth of the network members over the next year.”

The Lucre Group specialises in food and drink, home and lifestyle, travel and leisure and tech and the City. It has offices in London and Leeds and employs about 40 people.

UK-based food tech start-up Cook My Grub, property developer and builder Berkeley Homes and software firm NDL are among a series of client wins for the agency over the past year.