Hard Numbers and Hype Collective launch agency start-up fund for staff

The new StaffSeed scheme is open to all employees who have been working for Hard Numbers or Hype Collective for a minimum of four years.

Youth marketing agency Hype Collective has put aside a portion of its profits for this fund since it launched in 2017, and some of it – £50,000 – was used to launch PR agency Hard Numbers in 2020.

Hard Numbers, founded by former Hotwire directors Darryl Sparey and Paul Stollery, has begun to contribute to the fund as well. Both agencies are part of parent company The Family.

Staff interested in pitching for the fund will need to work with one of the directors to develop a business plan. Anyone pitching will need to answer four core questions:

Does the proposition serve a clearly defined, addressable target market? How does the proposition differentiate itself from the competition? How does the agency plan to drive leads? What talent is required to deliver the proposition?

In a statement, the two agencies said: "In the coming years, professionals from across the wider industry will have the opportunity to apply to a similar fund, too.

"This approach enables would-be agency founders to utilise technology, office space and shared services (like finance, HR and marketing), enabling them to focus on growing their own businesses. This allows the group to extend its range of creative services across PR, advertising, paid media and content production and more besides."

Sparey, managing director of Hard Numbers, said: “I’ve greatly benefited from this approach with the launch of Hard Numbers. By having initial investment – meaning I could pay the mortgage each month – and access to shared services like our CRM and finance systems, I’ve been able to focus on what really matters: driving the growth of Hard Numbers. We want to give other members of our team, both present and future, the opportunity to do the same themselves, and build other innovative agencies that can be even more successful than Hard Numbers.”

Other established agencies that have helped fund start-up PR shops in recent years include Hope&Glory, which in 2020 backed the launch of consumer agency Red Lion PR, led by two former Hope&Glory staffers.

Last year also saw the launch of creative comms agency Happy Yolk with financial backing and leadership support from Blurred and Tin Man Communications.