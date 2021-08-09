Ogilvy PR restructures in Shanghai, appoints managing partner

In line with Ogilvy PR's global strategy to consolidate its core offerings into a single unit, the Shanghai office announced Tiffany Hu (pictured above) as managing partner to lead operations. The agency is on a mission to build its five business units—advertising, experience, PR, growth & innovation, and health—under one company.

In China, PR advisory will focus on areas of corporate reputation, thought leadership, brand shields, public affairs and influence. It will also work at the intersection of other capabilities that contribute to the broader Ogilvy offering, helping clients with corporate reputation, purpose and sustainability solutions as they go to market in China.

In her new role, Hu will be responsible for expanding Ogilvy Shanghai's PR practice and will work with local leaders to reinforce the company's leadership in public relations in East China. She has had extensive experience in many areas of PR and most recently served as chief operating officer of Ketchum China, where she led the integrated communications team. Hu also has experience helping Chinese brands build reputation and guide multinational brands through the changing market dynamics in China and elsewhere. Incidentally, Hu started her PR career by joining Era Ogilvy PR in 2003.

Joe Yu, president, PR at Ogilvy China, said: "I am thrilled to have Tiffany back to Ogilvy and am confident that her rich expertise and deep enthusiasm for corporate strategic communications and integrated marketing will take the Ogilvy PR business to new heights in China."

Just two weeks ago, WPP AUNZ's opr announced that would rebrand to Ogilvy PR in line with this the agency's global strategy.