Movers & Shakers: Sling & Stone, Rantau Golin, and more

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore appointed Hashtag Interactive to strategise, execute and manage its social-media pages and content. The contract is for one year. The agency will be leading the delivery of consistent, high quality, and on-brand social content for the brand's local social.

Pepper Interactive Communications was awarded the India public relations mandate for Continental Tires. The agency will plan and execute communications strategies on behalf of the company for its commercial-vehicle and passenger-vehicle /light truck divisions in India.

Sling & Stone has been picked by UBCO Bikes as its global PR agency. The agency will create and execute its global PR strategy, which will include corporate and consumer activity across New Zealand, Australia and US. UBCO, headquartered in Tauranga, NZ, is a company specialising in electric motorbikes.

Go ESG Asean 2021, a two-day virtual conference organised by UN Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei, has handed PR duties to Rantau Golin. "Rantau Golin has some notable ESG-related engagements, and we see passion and appreciation for this agenda amongst its senior team leading the sustainability conversation," said Faroze Nadar, executive director of the event.