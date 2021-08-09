Movers & Shakers: BCW, Red Havas, Lintas Live, and more

BCW Singapore has promoted Cindy Lim to managing director and market leader, taking on the role previously held by Rikki Jones who moves up to CEO of the BCW Group, in Singapore. Emily Belton, meanwhile, has been promoted to director and will join the agency's senior leadership team. Lim's promotion will see her take on the leadership of BCW's Singapore business; she joined the business in mid-2020 as senior director, APAC, integrated communications. Jones will oversee the growth of the company while also retaining her role as regional leader of GCI Health.

Lintas Live has won the PR and communications mandate for Valvoline-Cummins in India, post a multi-agency pitch. The agency will help rethink the brand's PR, communication outreach, and partner connect strategy. It will also curate a communication framework for the brand, including brand image and corporate reputation building, targeted at its internal and external stakeholder communities.

Skincare company Beiersdorf has appointed Red Havas in Australia and New Zealand following a pitch. The three-year appointment will see Red Havas take responsibility for delivering the socially led comms strategy and implementation across social content, creation, influencer marketing and PR.

Ogilvy Consulting, the growth and innovation arm of Ogilvy, has launched its behavioural science practice in Asia and appointed Paolo Mercado as vice president, to lead the unit. Launched in North America in 2017, the practice focuses on how audiences think, feel, and behave to improve marketing and communications effectiveness. Mercado spent 12 years with Nestlé where he headed up marketing & communications for China, and then in the Philippines where he also led innovation.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore appointed Hashtag Interactive to strategise, execute and manage its social-media pages and content. The contract is for one year. The agency will be leading the delivery of consistent, high quality, and on-brand social content for the brand's local social.

Pepper Interactive Communications was awarded the India public relations mandate for Continental Tires. The agency will plan and execute communications strategies on behalf of the company for its commercial-vehicle and passenger-vehicle /light truck divisions in India.

Sling & Stone has been picked by UBCO Bikes as its global PR agency. The agency will create and execute its global PR strategy, which will include corporate and consumer activity across New Zealand, Australia and US. UBCO, headquartered in Tauranga, NZ, is a company specialising in electric motorbikes.

Go ESG Asean 2021, a two-day virtual conference organised by UN Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei, has handed PR duties to Rantau Golin. "Rantau Golin has some notable ESG-related engagements, and we see passion and appreciation for this agenda amongst its senior team leading the sustainability conversation," said Faroze Nadar, executive director of the event.