Five Campaigns We Liked in July: your winner revealed

A close-fought contest between PRWeek's Five favourite Campaigns in July was eventually won – with more than two-thirds of the votes – by Hitched, PPE wedding dress.
The campaign by W Communications was linked to the ending of the maximum number of guests at weddings. The focus was on a wedding dress made from 1,500 upcycled PPE masks – for the online wedding platform Hitched.
Client @hitchedcouk wanted to make a splash on Freedom Day— W (@Wcommlondon) July 22, 2021
Tom Silverwood created a BEAUTIFUL wedding dress from 1,500 up-cycled PPE masks & coverage was MEGA @BBCBreakfast @SkyNews @Telegraph @TheSun @standardnews @Independent @YahooNews @indy100 (& more) ��(��@Davidparryphoto) pic.twitter.com/Vm4Ly1lzDx
In second place, the film CALM, 'Tyson Fury and the Invisible Opponent' rightly won plaudits for its thought-provoking depiction of mental illness.
See the full results below and find out more about the winning campaign: