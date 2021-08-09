Five Campaigns We Liked in July: your winner revealed

A close-fought contest between PRWeek's Five favourite Campaigns in July was eventually won – with more than two-thirds of the votes – by Hitched, PPE wedding dress.

The campaign by W Communications was linked to the ending of the maximum number of guests at weddings. The focus was on a wedding dress made from 1,500 upcycled PPE masks – for the online wedding platform Hitched.

In second place, the film CALM, 'Tyson Fury and the Invisible Opponent' rightly won plaudits for its thought-provoking depiction of mental illness.

See the full results below and find out more about the winning campaign: