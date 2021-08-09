WWF hires Cancer Research comms director

Peters (pictured), who begins her new role in November, has worked at Cancer Research UK for the past 16 years, nearly three of them as its communications director.

She was most recently responsible for integrated comms and led on ​​corporate reputation management and crisis comms across the charity.

“I'm very excited to be joining the amazing WWF as director of corporate communications in November. They are a hugely important organisation doing critical work to tackle the world's biggest challenges. I'm looking forward [to] being a part of the solutions they're working on to help people and nature thrive,” Peters said in a LinkedIn post.

“I’ve had the opportunity to be a part of so many amazing successes like the inaugural Stand Up To Cancer show, knockout coverage of our science and health agenda across mainstream media on a regular basis, taking part in many (many!) fundraising events, including being pelted by soaking wet sponges and running 100km in a month. I've worked with leading scientists, committed volunteers and inspiring patients and I've loved growing and learning along the way.”