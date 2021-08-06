Zeno Group makes the grade, scoring MasterClass account

SAN FRANCISCO: After a competitive RFP, MasterClass has chosen Zeno Group as its AOR, on a one-year contract.

MasterClass was looking for a firm with demonstrated success in developing strategic and creative approaches to earned media storytelling and corporate and thought leadership, said the company’s director of comms, Beth Swierk.

“Zeno was selected because they demonstrated a true understanding of the MasterClass business, brand and future,” she said. “The team proved that they understood where we’ve been, where we’re going and, most importantly, how they can help support us from a comms perspective.”

She added that the firm’s experience in consumer and corporate PR and its data-driven approach helped it stand out.

Todd Irwin, MD at Zeno, said the team on the account is made up of employees from offices including Santa Monica, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and Chicago. They are working closely with Swierk and MasterClass PR managers Tawnya Bear and Alyssa Bergerson.

Irwin noted that the team has strong consumer, corporate and technology experience, emphasizing storytelling, product launches and earned media. Their strategy is focused on the U.S., targeting consumers interested in life-long learning.

Swierk commented that the holidays are key for the online learning portal, so the firm will support initiatives before and throughout Q4. Zeno supported the recent launches of classes by graffiti artist Futura and American journalist Elaine Welteroth.

MasterClass previously worked with R&CPMK.

Founded in 2015, MasterClass is a streaming platform with a $180 annual membership. Subscribers get unlimited access to more than 100 instructors and classes with well-renowned people giving lessons on their areas of expertise. Examples of instructors include actor Jodie Foster, author Malcolm Gladwell and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

In May, the education platform said it raised $225 million in Series F funding, led by Fidelity Management & Research Company. This followed closing a $100 million Series E round last year, bringing its total funding to date to more than $475 million. The company stated that the capital would support increased content production, international expansion, new enterprises and continued growth in staffing.