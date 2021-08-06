News

Eventbrite hires Gina Stikes as chief communications officer

Previously, she headed PR and corporate comms at now-defunct streaming platform Quibi.

by Betsy Kim / Added 3 hours ago

Eventbrite has hired Gina Stikes as its first chief communications officer.
Eventbrite has hired Gina Stikes as its first chief communications officer.

SAN FRANCISCO: Eventbrite has hired Gina Stikes as its first chief communications officer. 

Stikes started in the role at the online events management and ticketing company on August 3 and reports to Eventbrite CEO Julia Hartz. Previously, CMO Tamara Mendelsohn oversaw communications. Mendelsohn will continue in her role as CMO.

Stikes will oversee Eventbrite’s global comms team, leading internal and external communications. She plans to expand the company’s dialogue with new and existing creators, as Eventbrite strategically expands.

“Eventbrite’s creators hosted a record number of events on the Eventbrite platform last quarter, reflecting the demand for live gatherings,” said Stikes.

Previously, Stikes was the head of PR and corporate communications at Quibi. The streaming service shut down in October 2020, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Stikes has worked in communications for more than two decades. 

In January 2004, she began her career working as a VP at Porter Novelli. Stikes then served as the director of PR and marketing for NBC News, before moving to Viacom’s BET Networks, where she was the senior director of corporate communications. In June 2016, she worked as the global head of comms for YouTube Originals before joining Quibi in March 2019.  

Eventbrite also promoted Phil Silverstone to a new position of chief customer officer on August 3. He also reports to Hartz.

As chief customer officer, Silverstone will lead the strategy to increase the customer base. He was promoted from SVP of sales and services and has been with Eventbrite for five years. He came to Eventbrite after more than a decade at GE. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Zeno Group makes the grade, scoring MasterClass account

Zeno Group makes the grade, scoring MasterClass account

Eventbrite hires Gina Stikes as chief communications officer

Eventbrite hires Gina Stikes as chief communications officer

Public health experts call on CDC to improve comms strategy

Public health experts call on CDC to improve comms strategy

The meatball candle became an internet scentsation this week.

How Factory PR and Ogilvy helped to cook up Ikea’s meatball candle

Just briefly

Just briefly

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Social media marketing through the lens of Gen Z

Social media marketing through the lens of Gen Z

H&R Block selects Carmichael Lynch as creative AOR; Carmichael Lynch Relate to lead PR

H&R Block selects Carmichael Lynch as creative AOR; Carmichael Lynch Relate to lead PR

Stagwell revenue jumps 33% in Q2

Stagwell revenue jumps 33% in Q2

Lisa Stockman Mauriello passed away on August 4.

Lisa Stockman Mauriello dies from ALS at age 52