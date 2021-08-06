Eventbrite hires Gina Stikes as chief communications officer

SAN FRANCISCO: Eventbrite has hired Gina Stikes as its first chief communications officer.

Stikes started in the role at the online events management and ticketing company on August 3 and reports to Eventbrite CEO Julia Hartz. Previously, CMO Tamara Mendelsohn oversaw communications. Mendelsohn will continue in her role as CMO.

Stikes will oversee Eventbrite’s global comms team, leading internal and external communications. She plans to expand the company’s dialogue with new and existing creators, as Eventbrite strategically expands.

“Eventbrite’s creators hosted a record number of events on the Eventbrite platform last quarter, reflecting the demand for live gatherings,” said Stikes.

Previously, Stikes was the head of PR and corporate communications at Quibi. The streaming service shut down in October 2020, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Stikes has worked in communications for more than two decades.

In January 2004, she began her career working as a VP at Porter Novelli. Stikes then served as the director of PR and marketing for NBC News, before moving to Viacom’s BET Networks, where she was the senior director of corporate communications. In June 2016, she worked as the global head of comms for YouTube Originals before joining Quibi in March 2019.

Eventbrite also promoted Phil Silverstone to a new position of chief customer officer on August 3. He also reports to Hartz.

As chief customer officer, Silverstone will lead the strategy to increase the customer base. He was promoted from SVP of sales and services and has been with Eventbrite for five years. He came to Eventbrite after more than a decade at GE.