How Factory PR and Ogilvy helped to cook up Ikea’s meatball candle

PHILADELPHIA: Everyone loves Ikea’s Swedish meatballs. But would you want your house to smell like them?

If so, now is your chance to make that dream a reality as the furniture retailer has released a limited edition Swedish meatball-scented candle to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of its loyalty program.

But the candle is not available for purchase in stores or online. From August 6 through August 22, members of Ikea’s free loyalty program can enter sweepstakes to win a limited-edition “Store in a Box.”

The box contains the meatball-scented candle, which has the “meatball aroma that customers experience first-hand at an Ikea restaurant,” said Christine Whitehawk, marketing communications manager for Ikea U.S. It also includes “all kinds of additional gifts that evoke the unique sensations of shopping at an Ikea store,” she added.

The promotion aims to increase awareness of the Ikea Family program and to motivate customers to become members, accessing perks, offers and events, said Whitehawk.

“It’s also a high priority for Ikea U.S. to make its customers feel that they are understood, in terms of how they live, how they use Ikea products and what they love most about the Ikea experience,” she added.

The marketing move also plays off of Ikea’s well known “do-it-yourself” furniture, where most items arrive for customers to assemble—out of a box.

Ogilvy was the creative agency behind the candle and the “Store in a Box” concept. Factory PR, the AOR for Ikea U.S. commercial initiatives, is handling the outreach for the candle and the anniversary.

A Factory PR spokesperson commented that more than 300 stories across national and regional press have covered the candle this week. This includes publications such as Entrepreneur, Hypebeast, Hypebae, Complex, Apartment Therapy, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, USA Today and the New York Post. Paper even put the candle in its “Break the Internet” section.

Ikea is running the campaign on its website and its social channels.

After Twitter got a whiff of the story—tastes differed.

