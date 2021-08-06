Movers & Shakers: The Romans, Pangolin, Blackstone, FleishmanHillard, Wizz Air and more

Pangolin has hired Chloe Amsden as client services director and team head. She joins the independent PR agency from Freuds and has worked across food, drink and lifestyle brands, including KFC UK&I, Haig Club and Facebook. Emily Long has also joined Pangolin as an account director, while Daisy Long has joined as an account manager.

Blackstone has appointed Sneha Patel, previously a senior adviser to the Mayor of London, as vice-president of public affairs and marketing across Europe.

Onyx Health has made several new hires, including senior designer Anabel Dakin, business and finance manager Beth Kerrigan, senior marketing communications project manager Suman Kaur and marketing communications project managers Sophie Ferguson, Adrian Flanagan and Jake Dickens.

The Romans has hired associate director Sophie Baker, who joined from 3 Monkeys Zeno, and senior creative Jordan Kavanagh, who joined from Freuds, amid a recent recruitment spree.

FleishmanHillard UK has appointed Nic Daley to boost its crisis comms capabilities.

Christine Rawlings has been hired as the head of corporate communications at Wizz Air.

Headland has appointed Jill Easterbrook, a former senior Tesco executive and ex-chief executive of fashion retailer Boden, as non-executive chair.