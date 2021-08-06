Pitch Update: Six Nations, Purplebricks, Super League, Val d’Isère Tourism and more

Digital collectibles platform Terra Virtua has hired Red Consultancy as its PR and influencer marketing partner in the UK and US, following a competitive pitch process. The agency will work across consumer, trade and corporate on a brief that covers press office, thought leadership, influencer relations and creative news generation.

Estate agency Purplebricks has appointed Taylor Herring to handle its consumer comms following a competitive pitch process.

ADPR has been awarded a contract to deliver nautical and countryside footwear company Chatham’s PR and communications activity across the UK.

The Six Nations has kicked off a search for its first retained PR agency to help promote the rugby union championship to new and younger audiences.

MMGY Grifco has won a brief to handle PR for French ski resort Val d’Isère Tourism.

The Super League – the UK’s elite rugby league competition – has appointed CSM Sport & Entertainment to develop its commercial proposition and find new partnership opportunities ahead of the 2022 season.

Healthcare communications agency Makara Health has won a PR brief for Theramex, a specialist women’s health company. The agency has also won the UK PR and comms business for Lupin Healthcare in asthma and COPD.

Hunt Communications has been hired by event managers, caterers and party planners Lettice Events and luxury aftercare company The Restory.