The Romans doubles in size during COVID-19 recruitment spree

The Romans' senior hires during the pandemic include associate director Sophie Baker, who joined from 3 Monkeys Zeno, and senior creative Jordan Kavanagh, who joined from Freuds.

Baker previously worked across Campari Group, Coca-Cola and AB Inbev brands Budweiser, Bud Light, Corona and Beck's, while Kavanagh had delivered creative campaigns for the likes of Warburtons, Facebook and The Cabinet Office, as well as being lead creative on KFC.

The Romans said its recruitment spree, adding 24 new hires over the past 18 months, was due to “strong new business performance and organic client growth”. The agency is still looking for talent in creative and strategic roles.

In the past year, it has taken on new briefs from Amazon, Free Now, Sports Direct, Ovo Energy, Santander and WWE, and increased its remits with Pernod Ricard brands Jameson, Chivas Regal and The Glenlivet. The agency has been shortlisted for 12 categories at this year’s PRWeek UK Awards.

“We’ve spent the past year identifying the future drivers of The Romans’ growth and we see Jordan and Sophie as key in helping us deliver the kinds of culture-first campaign that a modern PR agency should be making,” The Romans chief executive Joe Mackay-Sinclair said.

“When the first lockdown hit, we chose not to make cuts or furlough so as to retain our full new business bench strength. It’s paid off. We’re especially pleased that our rapid growth hasn’t come at the cost of creative output. To be shortlisted for so many PRWeek Awards this year is testament to the team’s single-minded focus on making the most exciting and innovative campaigns in the UK.”