News

Stagwell revenue jumps 33% in Q2

The company finalized its merger with MDC Partners following approval from shareholders at the end of July.

by Aleda Stam / Added 1 hour ago

Stagwell revenue jumps 33% in Q2

WASHINGTON: Stagwell Group posted a 33% increase in net revenue organic growth in Q2 to $181.8 million. 

The quarter closed with MDC Partners shareholders voting to approve the agreement to combine with Stagwell Group after a dispute in May

Double-digit organic growth across nearly all non-political segments was the main contributing factor to the organic revenue increase, according to Stagwell president Jay Leveton. 

"As the impact of the pandemic recedes, marketers are investing in research and data analytics to better understand changes among their stakeholders and improve how they connect with them through digital channels, areas where Stagwell companies excel," Leveton said in an earnings statement. "We have excellent momentum as we launch Stagwell Inc."

The network posted net income of $23.3 million, up 34.2% compared with the prior year. 

Stagwell’s agencies include Code and Theory, ForwardPMX, Grason, Harris Insights & Analytics, HarrisX, Ink, Locaria, MMI Agency, Multiview, National Research Group, Observatory, Reputation Defender, Scout, SKDKnickerbocker, Stagwell Tech, Targeted Victory and Wye Communications.

In May, Stagwell sold its minority investment in Finn Partners back to the agency in an amicable separation.  

The network also released standalone financial data for MDC, which posted net revenue of $298.4 million in the period, up 26.9% organically. It earned $1.7 million in net income attributable to common shareholders, up from a net loss of $4.1 million in the year prior. 

MDC owned creative agencies including 72andsunny, Crispin Porter + Bogusky and Anomaly. MDC's PR and public affairs firms included Hunter, Allison+Partners and KWT Global.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

H&R Block selects Carmichael Lynch as creative AOR; Carmichael Lynch Relate to lead PR

H&R Block selects Carmichael Lynch as creative AOR; Carmichael Lynch Relate to lead PR

Stagwell revenue jumps 33% in Q2

Stagwell revenue jumps 33% in Q2

Lisa Stockman Mauriello passed away on August 4.

Lisa Stockman Mauriello dies from ALS at age 52

Just when we thought we were out, it pulls us back in

Just when we thought we were out, it pulls us back in

Will kids listen to the government’s ‘influencer army’ and get vaccinated?

Will kids listen to the government’s ‘influencer army’ and get vaccinated?

HP has hired Erica Van Ross as head of CEO comms and Jason Kravitz as head of corporate reputation.

HP hires Erica Van Ross to head CEO comms and Jason Kravitz as corporate reputation lead

Amaze Media Labs buys podcast production company Jam Street

Amaze Media Labs buys podcast production company Jam Street

Brands and agencies feel pressure to prove the value of creative

Brands and agencies feel pressure to prove the value of creative

Marina Maher Communications promotes Rema Vasan to global president

Marina Maher Communications promotes Rema Vasan to global president

Top stories for PR pros to know on Thursday morning.

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning