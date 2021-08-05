H&R Block selects Carmichael Lynch as creative AOR; Carmichael Lynch Relate to lead PR

KANSAS CITY, MO: Tax-preparation brand H&R Block has selected Carmichael Lynch and Carmichael Lynch Relate to lead creative and PR, respectively.

Carmichael Lynch will handle brand strategy, creative and social media, while sister agency Carmichael Lynch Relate will handle corporate communications and public relations.

The sister Interpublic Group agencies won the account as part of a competitive pitch run by Pile and Company that began in the spring and concluded in July. The firm declined to disclose other agencies that participated in the review.

H&R Block had worked with Deutsch on creative and Edelman on PR. The brand has also worked with Carmichael Lynch Relate predecessor Spong.

Carmichael Lynch declined to share the size of the account.

The agencies will work on H&R Block’s Block Horizons 2025 initiative, which includes a company-wide team restructuring and promotions for three major business imperatives: its small business function, its mobile-first financial services and its global consumer tax business.

“Carmichael Lynch has a history of helping brands identify and tell stories of transformation, which is at the heart of what we’re setting out to accomplish at H&R Block,” said Julius Lai, chief marketing and experience officer at H&R Block, via email. “The agency demonstrated a solid strategic vision and strong creative ideas that will serve us well as we pursue our Block Horizons 2025 strategy.”

H&R Block reported a revenue increase of 28.7% in the fourth quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, which ended on April 30, to $2.3 billion, closing a year in which it attributed growth to increased tax return volume due to the extension of the 2020 tax season. It posted net income of $949.3 million in the final period of its fiscal year, up more than 106% from the year prior.