HP hires Erica Van Ross to head CEO comms and Jason Kravitz as corporate reputation lead

CHARLOTTE, NC: HP Inc. has hired Erica Van Ross as head of CEO communications and Jason Kravitz as head of corporate reputation.

Van Ross and Kravitz both started in July and report to corporate comms head Jeff Dahncke.

In an internal memo, Dahncke wrote that Van Ross joins the corporate comms team and will oversee HP’s communications strategy, content development and engagement plan.

With Van Ross’ hire, there are no changes to HP’s existing CEO communications team, Dahncke noted in the memo.

“Brad Swiney, Danielle Yango and Yukela Williams continue in their important roles and will be working closely with [Van Ross] and me as we double-down on this body of work,” Dahncke wrote. It was not immediately clear what job titles Swiney, Yango and Williams hold.

Van Ross and Kravitz were not immediately available for comment on their new roles.

Most recently, Van Ross was VP of comms, community engagement and customer care for Schnuck Markets, an independent grocery retailer with operations across the Midwestern U.S. She exited that role in June 2020, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Before that, Van Ross spent six years at Wells Fargo, where she held a range of roles culminating as VP of CSR and community relations communications. Earlier in her career, she was the director of public information for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, leading all communications for the city’s police force. Prior to making the shift to communications, she was an award-winning television journalist at stations in Syracuse, New York and St. Louis.

Kravitz most recently worked as director of comms for Microsoft Philanthropies.

In 2015, Hewlett Packard Enterprise split with HP Inc., the PC and printers side of the business.