Amaze Media Labs buys podcast production company Jam Street

Podcast platform Amaze Media Labs has acquired branded podcast production company Jam Street Media.

The combined company plans to develop storytelling, creating compelling content alongside live experiences. They aim to provide a positive client experience, helping brands and broadcasters share stories, while increasing visibility, shareability and brand perception.

Amaze Media Labs podcast networks in the sports and food spaces, including The Hockey Podcast Network, The Basketball Podcast Network and Eat, Drink & Dine. Brands in the network include Esteé Lauder, Ford Motor, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Vertex and BetMGM.

The merger is effective immediately. Amaze Media Labs cofounder and CEO Robert Tuchman will continue serving in that role. Jam Street Media founder Matty Staudt will serve as EVP and head of content and production. Amaze Media Labs COO Brett Sklar will remain in his role, as will Stephen Master, CMO.