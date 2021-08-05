News

Amaze Media Labs buys podcast production company Jam Street

The combined company plans to develop storytelling and create compelling content alongside live experiences.

by Natasha Bach / Added 2 hours ago

Amaze Media Labs buys podcast production company Jam Street

Podcast platform Amaze Media Labs has acquired branded podcast production company Jam Street Media.

The combined company plans to develop storytelling, creating compelling content alongside live experiences. They aim to provide a positive client experience, helping brands and broadcasters share stories, while increasing visibility, shareability and brand perception.

Amaze Media Labs podcast networks in the sports and food spaces, including The Hockey Podcast Network, The Basketball Podcast Network and Eat, Drink & Dine. Brands in the network include Esteé Lauder, Ford Motor, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Vertex and BetMGM.

The merger is effective immediately. Amaze Media Labs cofounder and CEO Robert Tuchman will continue serving in that role. Jam Street Media founder Matty Staudt will serve as EVP and head of content and production. Amaze Media Labs COO Brett Sklar will remain in his role, as will Stephen Master, CMO.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Just when we thought we were out, it pulls us back in

Just when we thought we were out, it pulls us back in

Will kids listen to the government’s ‘influencer army’ and get vaccinated?

Will kids listen to the government’s ‘influencer army’ and get vaccinated?

HP has hired Erica Van Ross as head of CEO comms and Jason Kravitz as head of corporate reputation.

HP hires Erica Van Ross to head CEO comms and Jason Kravitz as corporate reputation lead

Amaze Media Labs buys podcast production company Jam Street

Amaze Media Labs buys podcast production company Jam Street

Brands and agencies feel pressure to prove the value of creative

Brands and agencies feel pressure to prove the value of creative

Marina Maher Communications promotes Rema Vasan to global president

Marina Maher Communications promotes Rema Vasan to global president

Top stories for PR pros to know on Thursday morning.

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

The PR Week: 8.5.2021: Stephanie Lowenthal, Trivago

The PR Week: 8.5.2021: Stephanie Lowenthal, Trivago

WPP PR arm rebounds in Q2 with like-for-likes up 12.9 per cent

WPP PR arm rebounds in Q2 with like-for-likes up 12.9 per cent

BCW launches healthcare behavioural science unit led by new senior hire

BCW launches healthcare behavioural science unit led by new senior hire