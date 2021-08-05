'Timid, this is not' - Creative Hits and Misses of the Week

The Olympics are on; once again, a life-affirming, emotional roller coaster of elite sports. If you haven’t been watching, there’s still time to catch the Paralympics. With that in mind, I assumed this week’s Creative Hits & Misses would be nothing but – but it just so happens, the Games don’t feature once.

HITS

Barbie's new doll

Mattel this week announced a Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert Barbie to celebrate the designer of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine. The Professor Gilbert Barbie is one of six created to celebrate women working in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) – where women are famously underrepresented.

Picking the vaccinologist feels like a shrewd move for the brand as it promotes further awareness of the scale of the achievement while it also continues the product’s necessary course correction.

For years Mattel has been criticised for promoting a grossly inaccurate image of women. This is the latest attempt from the brand to distance itself from that reputation. Cynical? Potentially. Work still to be done? Certainly. A move in the right direction? Absolutely.

Barbie has created a doll of one of the scientists that helped create the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, in the hope of inspiring girls to get into science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) careers https://t.co/TpPScl9m9t — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 4, 2021

Louis Vuitton, 'Louis The Game'

To celebrate 200 years since the birth of Louis Vuitton, the eponymous luxury French fashion house has launched “a celebration of creativity”. The celebration includes a truly ambitious mobile game with, arguably, a less-than-creative name.

Louis The Game combines brand storytelling, brand heritage, product innovation and (acquirable) NFT art, including exclusive pieces by Beeple. The fantasy game is inspired by a young Vuitton’s own journey across France to Paris and features stylised locations inspired by Paris, London, Beijing, Tokyo and New York.

It won’t win over die-hard gamers, but this is a refreshing approach and a bold choice that will engage a current and future customer base.

#LOUIS200: A celebration of creativity. The life and legacy of #LouisVuitton is evoked through various creative initiatives. Discover The Visionaries and Louis The Game at https://t.co/29lQ8AUxuy pic.twitter.com/SO9qzOE0mw — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) August 4, 2021

Savage X Fenty

Forbes officially announced Rihanna this week as a billionaire – and with spot-on campaigns such as Savage X Fenty’s this week, it’s not hard to see why. Given that she hasn’t released an album since 2016, it seems the multi-hyphenate’s business acumen has eclipsed her music career.

The brand claims to celebrates fearlessness, confidence and inclusivity – which couldn’t be more evident in the label’s summer collection launch, teaming up with Caramel Curves, a New Orleans all-black, female motorcycle gang.

The campaign is anchored by the imagery of the Carmel Curves, as Dazed puts it, in “fishnet body stockings, lacey opera gloves, and floral bustiers”. Timid, this is not.

MISSES

Ikea US, meatball-scented candle

This week the US arm of everyone’s favourite flat-pack furniture giant is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Ikea Family by gifting lucky customers the ‘Ikea Store In A Box’. The centrepiece? A Huvudroll meatball-scented candle.

I call this a miss through gritted teeth, because, the truth is, I do like it. However, as iconic as Ikea’s meatballs are – and, sure, I get that Ikea sells candles too – the ‘unusual’ scented candle is now such a well-trodden path that it’s just a little uninspired.

Tiffany & Co, 'Not Your Mother’s Tiffany'

Audrey Hepburn, viewed through a display window, peering into the jeweller’s flagship, holding a croissant and a coffee. That’s one of the most enduring images of Tiffany & Co, right? You know who wishes it wasn’t? The brand. Well, at least that’s the perceived sentiment coming from it this week with 'Not Your Mother’s Tiffany'.

Launched with fly posters across New York and LA and with video running on Instagram and Twitter, the campaign imagery features 'edgy-looking models' alongside the polarising slogan.

Tiffany’s desperate attempt to secure Gen Z consumers has been poorly received by a vast proportion of its customer base, to say the least. Rather than encourage a new audience to buy into the brand via positive association, it has cast its heritage and older customer base in a negative light. I love a risky campaign, but I just don’t see the anticipated reward.