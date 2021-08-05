BrewDog's back, Play-Doh squad, Ladbrokes drummers – Campaigns round-up

BrewDog, 'The planet’s favourite beer'

BrewDog is positioning itself as a brand for all, as well as talking up its carbon negative status, in its first campaign by Droga5 London, which won the brief earlier this year. The campaign’s main 90-second spot runs through short video clips and still shots of the varied cast of characters BrewDog is suitable for. They include “meat-eaters, vegetarians, vegetarians that lie”, “people who believe in aliens, in god, in nothing”, “people with dogs that sort of hate them”, “shoplifters”, “guys who almost certainly own a snake”, and “Chiara Davis, who’s working at a funfair until she works out what she wants to do with her life”.

Play-Doh, 'Home Protection Service'

Hasbro's Play-Doh is dispatching experts to protect homes from messy play after its research found one in three parents dreads their kids asking to play messy games. The theatrical 'Home Protection Service' will feature a Play-Doh 'Home protection squad' who will install fun playrooms designed to keep playtime chaos under control. Families will be provided with things to allow their kids to enjoy messy play, including Play-Doh products, protective flooring, a special play table, chairs and aprons to protect clothing. Homes will receive a certification of being "Play-Doh-proof". PrettyGreen is delivering the project.

Specsavers and Neighbours

Specsavers has launched a sponsorship campaign to promote its Home Visits service after securing a deal with Channel 5 to sponsor Australian soap Neighbours. The films use archive footage featuring four well-known characters – Harold, Madge, Marlene and Phil – who appear to be speaking to a Specsavers staff member about their eyewear requirements. The Agency, Specsavers' in-house creative shop, is behind the campaign.

FutureLearn, 'Your future's good'

Online learning platform FutureLearn has launched a multichannel campaign featuring an original poem by poet and mental health campaigner Hussain Manawer. The work by Talker Tailor Trouble Maker and Studio La Plage goes live this week across out-of-home, digital channels and on TikTok. The aim of the campaign is to encourage young people to not be anxious about next week's exam results because they will never stop learning and a bad result does not have to define their future. Social media was handled by Born Social and FutureLearn.

Ladbrokes, new football season campaign

Ladbrokes' latest campaign celebrates the start of the new football season. The TV, out-of-home and digital campaign by Neverland follows the betting brand's 'Drummers' activity around Euro 2020. The two films – 'The Wait' and 'Game Day' – were directed by Joe Connor and produced by Maddy Easton at Rogue Films, and are supported by social media, radio and print activations and live out-of-home activity.

Dogs Trust, 'Underwear ever after'

Dogs Trust has launched its latest TV campaign, created by Creature. The spot for the charity, narrated by actor Jonathan Pryce, promotes its Canine Care Card, which ensures dogs are looked after their owner dies. It is supported by digital and social media activations. It was directed by Joe Roberts and produced by Eleanor Rose Stamp through Anonymous Content.

Mini UK and Dogs Trust, 'Dogs love Mini'

Mini has partnered Dogs Trust for a campaign positioning itself as a dog-friendly car brand. The campaign by The Brooklyn Brothers spans cinema, digital, social media and radio. A film produced by Making Pictures depicts dogs enjoying their experiences of Mini cars. The aim of the partnership with the charity is to help educate people on best practice for car journeys with dogs.

Motorpoint, 'Straight to Motorpoint'

Car retailer Motorpoint is promoting its service with an integrated campaign by Creature. At the heart of the campaign is a 30-second film directed by Casey Storm through production company Art & Sciences. It depicts an intrepid explorer seeking out the best-priced second-hand car. It is running across cinema, TV, radio, OOH, social media and other digital channels.

Dubai Tourism, 'Dubai presents'

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in a spy thriller-style spot for Dubai Tourism. The campaign uses the city as the backdrop for the movie-trailer-like ads, inspired by film genres, giving a preview of what time spent in Dubai could entail. The 'Dubai presents' campaign, created by Mother, is being launched with the spot, 'Spy', which stars Alba and Efron as a sparring couple, featuring dramatic espionage-style sequences with some added humour.

Currys PC World, 'Ultimate tech test'

Currys PC World has roped in comedian Bill Bailey to front a campaign promoting the tech credentials of its product range. Created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, it features Bailey, alongside a real Currys PC World employee, Natasha Vora, performing an elaborate rock stunt as an HP Pavillion laptop boots up.

Brixton Brewery, 'Bring your gran for a can'

Brixton Brewery and Age UK Lambeth hosted an event at its Tap Room bar, Bring Your Gran for a Can. With reggae tunes and vibes provided by the 72 year old DJ Sister Shadow, Brixton Brewery provided a free beer for anyone accompanied by an elderly friend, relative or neighbour. The Bring a Gran for a Can promotion ran for four days. The event was organised by Cow in partnership with Brixton Brewery and Age UK Lambeth.