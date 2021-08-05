News

Purplebricks hires UK PR team

The estate agent has appointed Taylor Herring to handle its consumer comms following a competitive pitch process.

by Arvind Hickman / Added 1 hour ago

Purplebricks hires UK PR team

Purplebricks, a technology-led estate agent, has hired creative PR agency Taylor Herring to work on its consumer comms campaigns. The appointment follows a four-way competitive pitch process.

The agency will deliver a raft of projects, working to drive fame and awareness for the brand.

Zoe Melarkey, head of communications at Purplebricks, said: “Taylor Herring showed a great understanding of our business and the challenges we face, with a fresh, creative and strategic approach to telling our brand story. We’re delighted to be working with them.”

Sam Corry, associate director at Taylor Herring, added: “Purplebricks is the fastest-growing estate agent in the market, and we will be supporting the brand’s growth with consumer comms campaigns designed to drive advocacy and bottom-line results.”

Earlier this year Taylor Herring became part of the Publicis Groupe network and joined Publicis’ UK Influence Practice, alongside MSL and ESG specialist Salter Baxter.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now