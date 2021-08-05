Purplebricks hires UK PR team

Purplebricks, a technology-led estate agent, has hired creative PR agency Taylor Herring to work on its consumer comms campaigns. The appointment follows a four-way competitive pitch process.

The agency will deliver a raft of projects, working to drive fame and awareness for the brand.

Zoe Melarkey, head of communications at Purplebricks, said: “Taylor Herring showed a great understanding of our business and the challenges we face, with a fresh, creative and strategic approach to telling our brand story. We’re delighted to be working with them.”

Sam Corry, associate director at Taylor Herring, added: “Purplebricks is the fastest-growing estate agent in the market, and we will be supporting the brand’s growth with consumer comms campaigns designed to drive advocacy and bottom-line results.”

Earlier this year Taylor Herring became part of the Publicis Groupe network and joined Publicis’ UK Influence Practice, alongside MSL and ESG specialist Salter Baxter.