Marina Maher Communications promotes Rema Vasan to global president

NEW YORK: Marina Maher Communications has promoted Rema Vasan to global president, effective immediately.

Vasan will continue to report to Marina Maher, the agency’s founder and CEO. The Omnicom Group firm created the role to address client demand for a digital-first, global perspective and advance the agency’s growth in consumer, corporate and healthcare, Vasan explained.

In March, Marina Maher Communications promoted Vasan to president. She joined MMC in June 2019 as EVP and chief innovation officer.

Her expanded responsibilities will include accelerating digital innovation rooted in global strategy, including influencer marketing capabilities and growth areas such as social commerce and Rx script attribution. Vasan will continue to lead agency strategy and bring in key talent, in addition to championing and advocating for the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion within the agency and industry.

Vasan said the Omnicom firm is evolving to meet client needs.

“One thing we're hearing from our clients is that we excel at deeply understanding our audiences and cultures and connecting the two to create brilliant creative ideas and innovation that drives clients’ business objectives,” said Vasan. “But how do we continue to do it in a way that strategically connects the dots around the world with a digital-first lens? We have created this role to make sure we are addressing that elevated client demand.”

She added that Marina Maher Communications can operate globally as part of the Omnicom network. However, it wants to apply a “global lens” to what it is doing from a strategy, creative and innovation perspective. The firm has no plans to open any offices internationally, Vasan said.

Marina Maher reported $42 million in revenue last year, all in the U.S., down 21% from the year prior, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.

Asked if the firm will replace Vasan in her previous role, she said MMC is “always evaluating how our structure sets us up for success.”

Maher’s role as CEO will not change.

“[Maher] will be very much still part of the agency, focusing on talent, mentorship and further deepening our Omnicom partnerships, so that isn’t really changing,” said Vasan.

Before joining MMC, Vasan was MSL’s EVP and global lead for Procter & Gamble and MSL Fluency. She has also served as director of global digital strategy for Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, SVP and global digital group account director for Publicis and SVP and director for Arnold Worldwide. She has lived and worked in markets in Asia, Europe and North America.

Vasan is a member of PRWeek’s 2021 Hall of Femme class.