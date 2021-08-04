Audio

The PR Week: 8.5.2021: Stephanie Lowenthal, Trivago

Lowenthal talks about working in Germany, how PR pros can adapt to countries where English is not the primary language, pushing through the pandemic and more.

by Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch / Added 3 hours ago

Download

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Stephanie Lowenthal, global head of communications, Trivago

Podcast topics:

1:54 - Lowenthal talks about relocating from Queens, New York, to Düsseldorf to work for Trivago as global head of communications; advice for PR pros moving to countries where English is not the primary language; how the Delta variant is impacting travel and other industries.

15:55 - Just as brands and businesses start to roll out "return to normal" campaigns, the COVID-19 Delta variant is poised to throw a wrench into back-to-work plans, and many businesses are updating their COVID policies in turn.

18:57 - All about the Edelman acquisition of Basilinna and roll out of DC firm Edelman Global Advisory.

23:05 - On Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital rebranding its MediaMonks and MightyHive brands into one entity, Media.Monks.

25:01 - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo responded to an attorney general investigation that found he sexually harassed at least 11 women. How well — make that poorly — did Cuomo handle his response?

29:47 - Catching up on Olympics storylines and how athletes are communicating their mental health directly to viewers.

33:35 - PRWeek calls for Best Places to Work submissions. Learn more here.

