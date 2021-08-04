The PR Week: 8.5.2021: Stephanie Lowenthal, Trivago

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Stephanie Lowenthal, global head of communications, Trivago

1:54 - Lowenthal talks about relocating from Queens, New York, to Düsseldorf to work for Trivago as global head of communications; advice for PR pros moving to countries where English is not the primary language; how the Delta variant is impacting travel and other industries.

15:55 - Just as brands and businesses start to roll out "return to normal" campaigns, the COVID-19 Delta variant is poised to throw a wrench into back-to-work plans, and many businesses are updating their COVID policies in turn.

18:57 - All about the Edelman acquisition of Basilinna and roll out of DC firm Edelman Global Advisory.

23:05 - On Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital rebranding its MediaMonks and MightyHive brands into one entity, Media.Monks.

25:01 - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo responded to an attorney general investigation that found he sexually harassed at least 11 women. How well — make that poorly — did Cuomo handle his response?

29:47 - Catching up on Olympics storylines and how athletes are communicating their mental health directly to viewers.

