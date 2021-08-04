McDonald’s alum Dave Tovar joins Grubhub as comms head

CHICAGO: Grubhub has hired Dave Tovar as SVP of communications and government relations.

Tovar started in the role on August 2 and reports to Grubhub CEO Adam DeWitt. He is based in Grubhub’s Chicago office.

In the role, he will lead the company’s comms and government relations functions. Tovar said in a statement that he will help Grubhub to drive growth, position the brand with key stakeholders and create shareholder value.

“I am the head of comms and government relations,” said Tovar via email. “My predecessor was Devry Boughner Vorwerk. We didn’t overlap.”

In January, Grubhub hired Boughner Vorwerk as chief corporate affairs officer. She left the company a few months ago, Tovar said.

Boughner Vorwerk was not immediately available for comment.

Grubhub has also promoted Amy Healy to VP of government relations; and Katie Norris to director of communications. Healy, Norris and senior manager of comms Natalie Gerke report to Tovar.

Most recently, Tovar was the chief U.S. corporate relations officer for McDonald's, where he was responsible for strategic communications and government relations oversight for the fast food company’s entire U.S. business. Tovar started working at McDonald’s in July 2019.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s restructured its global impact team. This included promoting Michael Gonda from VP of global communications to chief communications officer. Tovar took on the expanded role of chief U.S. corporate relations officer.

In recent months, McDonald’s promoted Pamela Goldstein to director of crisis communications; Amy Jamieson to director, U.S. media relations; and Morgan O’Marra to manager of U.S. media relations.

In March, Michelle Green joined McDonald’s as director of corporate media relations.

Before McDonald’s, Tovar led communications for Sprint as SVP of corporate communications. Earlier in his career, Tovar worked at Walmart for eight years, most recently as comms VP. He was a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2013.

According to a lawsuit by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, Grubhub has allegedly been overcharging restaurants for its delivery services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dutch company Just Eat Takeaway completed its acquisition of Grubhub for $7.3 billion in June.