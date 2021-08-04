News

Qwoted partners with GlobalWonks

GlobalWonks experts will receive preferential access to media opportunities as well as the opportunity to get a discount on Qwoted plans via the partnership.

by Natasha Bach / Added 30 minutes ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).
GlobalWonks and Qwoted have launched a partnership to integrate their networks and increase media and financial opportunities for their members.

The former is an insights software company that provides companies with real-time expert knowledge from its community of more than 30,000 experts. The latter is a free platform that connects journalists with relevant sources and PR pros. Qwoted has about 15,000 professionals in its database. It recently closed a $3 million seed round.

Via the partnership, GlobalWonks experts will receive preferential access to media opportunities as well as the opportunity to get a discount on Qwoted plans. Meanwhile, experts already on the Qwoted platform will be automatically approved to be listed on the GlobalWonks platform.

This configuration means that existing GlobalWonks experts will be able to more easily get in front of journalists, sharing their insights and gaining media exposure, the companies said. 

Qwoted experts who can now join the GlobalWonks platform can earn additional income by sharing their expert analysis and views. This is done via GlobalWonks’ Q&A tool called Network Pulse, in which a range of individuals and companies, ranging from investors and consultants to lawyers, can seek insights relevant to their work.

