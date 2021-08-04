Headland hires Tesco alum as non-exec chair

The appointment of Jill Easterbrook (pictured) follows the recent investment in Headland by LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group.

Easterbrook is currently a non-executive director on the boards of FTSE 100 companies Auto Trader Group and Ashtead Group, and holds the same role at UP Global Sourcing Holdings, the listed international household brands company.

She was chief executive of Boden from 2017 to 2020. Before that, she spent 15 years at Tesco in several roles including group strategy director, chief customer officer, and group business transformation director.

Chris Salt, chief executive of Headland, said: “Jill has already been brilliant for us, bringing her intellect, experience and keen judgment to our discussions on Headland’s future development. Her career is full of highly impressive achievements, combining strategic thinking with commercial acumen. We are honoured and excited to have her around the table.”

Easterbrook said: “Having seen communications very much from the client side, two things attracted me to Headland. The first was the people – the great sense of collaboration, the shared culture and drive for excellence. The second was how the agency combines its skills, experience and innovative thinking in a way that best works for each specific client situation. That to me is very different and I look forward to supporting the Headland team to achieve their goals.”

LDC took a minority stake in Headland in the spring to support its growth plans. The deal followed a strong period of growth for Headland, whose revenue increased 20 per cent last year to £16.3m and has more than doubled since 2017.

The London-based agency specialises in financial and corporate communications, public affairs and campaigning.