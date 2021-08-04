FleishmanHillard appoints crisis comms director

Nic Daley (pictured above) joins FleishmanHillard UK from Hill+Knowlton Strategies, where he was a senior member of the global issues and crisis team.

In his new role Daley will work alongside Judith Moore, senior partner and EMEA crisis lead at FleishmanHillard UK.

Daley has managed responses to a wide variety of corporate crises and highly sensitive reputational challenges, both nationwide and globally.

Moore said: “Nic has an impressive track record in crisis comms, both in terms of preparation and response, advising clients on a broad range of reputational challenges from ransomware incidents to crises of culture and high-profile court cases.

“I am delighted he has joined FleishmanHillard and I’m sure he will be a huge asset to the team as we seek to further build on our success in the crisis space."

Over the past 12 months, FleishmanHillard has grown its cyber response team, which advises on crises and reputational issues, including High Court litigation, public inquiries, product recalls and workplace or culture issues.

Daley joins director Hannah Cambridge, associate Cody Want and account director Juliette Monnet.