News

Fox Sports hires OWN’s Wendy Luckenbill as SVP of brand communications

Luckenbill is a veteran of NBC and OWN.

by Sabrina Ortiz / Added 1 hour ago

Wendy Luckenbill comes from OWN.
Wendy Luckenbill comes from OWN.

LOS ANGELES: FOX Sports has hired Wendy Luckenbill as SVP of brand communications. 

Luckenbill is reporting to Terri Hines, EVP of communications. Luckenbill has replaced Brian Strong, who is now global head of communications at Bloomberg Media. 

Luckenbill is leading digital, brand and entertainment PR as well as corporate responsibility strategy. 

She previously worked at OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Harpo, where she served as SVP of brand strategy communications. Luckenbill was responsible for its corporate communications, program publicity, brand strategy and pro-social efforts. She also led publicity for OWN’s digital division and its presence on the Discovery+ streaming app. 

Luckenbill was a member of the communications team for Oprah Winfrey, working on projects from Harpo Films to Oprah’s Book Club.

Prior to OWN, Luckenbill spent 10 years at NBC where she rose to the position of SVP and oversaw publicity for programs including “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show,” “ER” and “The Office.” She also helped to launch NBC’s digital studio and build the network’s first social media strategy.

Earlier in her career, she was the publicity director for Viacom Productions, where she managed corporate communications and PR campaigns for TV series and movies.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Wendy Luckenbill comes from OWN.

Fox Sports hires OWN’s Wendy Luckenbill as SVP of brand communications

"This new era demands a renewed commitment to shared values, but updated," says Pinta's CEO Mike Valdes-Fauli.

The new era demands that PR embraces corporate social responsibility

Cannes Lions 2021: PR Lions debrief

Cannes Lions 2021: PR Lions debrief

Betterment is searching for a replacement for Joe Ziemer.

Longtime comms head Joe Ziemer exits Betterment

The call is out for the 2021 edition of PRWeek's Best Places to Work.

The call is out for PRWeek’s Best Places to Work

Will mandates alienate those opposed to getting the jab? (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Should companies mandate vaccines for employees and customers?

Verizon inspires 9,400 people to pledge to commit an act of kindness

Verizon inspires 9,400 people to pledge to commit an act of kindness

S4's offerings are going to market under the Media.Monks brand.

S4 unites MediaMonks and MightyHive under new brand: Media.Monks

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Syneos Health hooks up with Aetion for real-world data pact

Top stories to know on Tuesday morning.

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning