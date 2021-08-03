Fox Sports hires OWN’s Wendy Luckenbill as SVP of brand communications

LOS ANGELES: FOX Sports has hired Wendy Luckenbill as SVP of brand communications.

Luckenbill is reporting to Terri Hines, EVP of communications. Luckenbill has replaced Brian Strong, who is now global head of communications at Bloomberg Media.

Luckenbill is leading digital, brand and entertainment PR as well as corporate responsibility strategy.

She previously worked at OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Harpo, where she served as SVP of brand strategy communications. Luckenbill was responsible for its corporate communications, program publicity, brand strategy and pro-social efforts. She also led publicity for OWN’s digital division and its presence on the Discovery+ streaming app.

Luckenbill was a member of the communications team for Oprah Winfrey, working on projects from Harpo Films to Oprah’s Book Club.

Prior to OWN, Luckenbill spent 10 years at NBC where she rose to the position of SVP and oversaw publicity for programs including “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show,” “ER” and “The Office.” She also helped to launch NBC’s digital studio and build the network’s first social media strategy.

Earlier in her career, she was the publicity director for Viacom Productions, where she managed corporate communications and PR campaigns for TV series and movies.