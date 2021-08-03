News

Longtime comms head Joe Ziemer exits Betterment

The financial advisory company is searching for his replacement.

by Sabrina Sanchez

NEW YORK: Joe Ziemer, VP of communications and policy at financial advisory Betterment, has left the company after nearly nine years.

Ziemer tweeted on Monday that he is not sure what’s next but will “take some time to decide.”

He told PRWeek, “I am planning to take some time off to decide my next move after such a long run at Betterment.” HIs last day was Friday. 

Ziemer joined Betterment as director of communications in 2012 and served as communications and policy lead and oversaw business development. He was promoted to VP of communications and policy and served as interim head of Betterment’s adviser-facing business, Betterment for Advisors, which serves more than 400 registered investment advisers. He also founded the Fintech Equality Coalition.

He added that he plans to spend more time with his two-year-old daughter and check things off his New York City bucket list, as well as traveling once the pandemic situation improves.

Betterment has not hired a replacement, but is actively searching. 

“Whoever ends up taking that position has some big shoes to fill—Joe had an incredible impact on Betterment,” said Sarah Levy, CEO at Betterment, via email. “His hard work in building the company, business and culture is invaluable. Joe built a first-in-class communications department and we’re very grateful to have had him.

Betterment, based in New York, said in April that it added $10 billion in the past 12 months to bring its assets under management to $29 billion. In Q1, the online investment advisor added 56,000 clients, up 116% year-on-year. The company bought Wealthsimple’s U.S. book of business, adding 17,000 clients and $190 million in AUM at the end of June.

