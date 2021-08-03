News

Syneos Health hooks up with Aetion for real-world data pact

The deal integrates the companies’ data collection and evidence tools.

by Marc Iskowitz, MM+M / Added 3 hours ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).
(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Real-world evidence startup Aetion has struck a partnership with research and commercialization giant Syneos Health. The deal is designed to deepen their data and analytics reach within life sciences.

As part of the accord, Syneos will integrate its data collection and research tools, which aim to support biopharma in accelerating product development and demonstrating value to healthcare stakeholders, with Aetion’s evidence platform. Aetion will also join Syneos’ ecosystem of preferred data and tech providers.

Clinical solution vendors have been evolving their offerings to provide RWE to various healthcare clients, pulling together data sources that range from claims and EHRs to registries and clinical trials, as well as from wearable sensors. 

Aetion, for its part, sits as a “neutral third party” between pharma companies and payers who may want to use this data to make objective reimbursement decisions about drugs based on their real-world efficacy. It also provides insights to regulatory agencies. 

But while RWE has gained increased attention, it’s not being fully utilized by pharma. 

In June, Roni Chase, VP of marketing at Eli Lilly, told MM+M there is a lot more opportunity for pharma marketers to understand and utilize RWE as a strategic lever in such areas as identifying populations for trial enrollment, illuminating unmet needs to drive trial endpoints and leveraging evidence to differentiate at the regulatory level and to drive on-label promotion.

The Aetion/Syneos pact follows RWE firm Komodo Heath’s recent purchase of Breakaway Partners, as well as a partnership between Komodo and PicnicHealth to combine their RWE databases to advance research into diseases like multiple sclerosis and hemophilia. 

In May, Aetion closed a $110 million round of Series C financing. That followed RWE startup Evidation Health’s $153 million funding round in March.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

The call is out for the 2021 edition of PRWeek's Best Places to Work.

The call is out for PRWeek’s Best Places to Work

Will mandates alienate those opposed to getting the jab? (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Should companies mandate vaccines for employees and customers?

Verizon inspires 9,400 people to pledge to commit an act of kindness

Verizon inspires 9,400 people to pledge to commit an act of kindness

S4's offerings are going to market under the Media.Monks brand.

S4 unites MediaMonks and MightyHive under new brand: Media.Monks

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Syneos Health hooks up with Aetion for real-world data pact

Top stories to know on Tuesday morning.

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Edelman acquires Basilinna, rolls out boutique advisory firm

Edelman acquires Basilinna, rolls out boutique advisory firm

Finn Partners named agency of record for $1.7bn Turkish project

Finn Partners named agency of record for $1.7bn Turkish project

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Forrester reviews nine AI-powered consumer intelligence platforms

Agencies are fighting a war for talent.

Agencies scramble to attract talent amid shortage