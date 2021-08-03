News

The call is out for PRWeek’s Best Places to Work

For the ninth consecutive year, PRWeek welcomes agencies and in-house departments to vie for this much-sought honor.

by Gideon Fidelzeid / Added 1 hour ago

The call is out for the 2021 edition of PRWeek's Best Places to Work.
Is your organization one of the best places to work in communications? If you believe it is, participate in PRWeek’s ninth annual Best Places to Work contest. The process starts by filling out this brief questionnaire.

Please submit the form by no later than August 11.

All Best Places to Work survey responses must be finalized and submitted by September 9 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Honorees will be recognized in these five categories:
-Small Agency (0-50 U.S. staffers)
-Midsize Agency (51-200 U.S. staffers)
-Large Agency (201-400 U.S. staffers)
-Extra Large Agency (401+ U.S. staffers)
-In-House Team (U.S. based comms staffers only)

Entry fee per organization is $449 for Small and Midsize agencies, $499 for Large and Extra Large agencies, as well as in-house departments.

Once payment is confirmed, we will send the designated registrant from each organization the survey link that can be shared with the entire staff. 

New this year (and by popular demand): As part of the entry fee, each organization will receive a report in which we share the aggregate responses – individual anonymity will be fully protected – of all those who completed the survey from that organization.

If you have any questions, please contact us at bestplacestowork@prweek.com.

Note: We are only surveying for U.S. employees. Only U.S. staffers are to take the survey. And in the case of in-house teams, only comms team members should take the survey.

Click here to view 2020 Best Places to Work honorees.

