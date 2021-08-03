Six Nations kicks off PR agency hunt

The Six Nations Championship has kicked off a search for a PR agency to lead its communications strategy and engage a younger, more diverse audience.

The annual men's rugby union competition between England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales also wants agency support to grow the brand globally.

PRWeek understands delivering on "fan experience" is an important part of the brief.

There is no incumbent on the account; the Six Nations has previously worked with PR agencies on an ad hoc basis.

PRWeek understands the review is at an early stage and it is not yet clear which agencies are scrapping for the business at the breakdown. Creativebrief is helping with the agency search.

Wales won this year’s Six Nations Championship title ahead of France.