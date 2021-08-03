Blackstone hires Sneha Patel as Europe public affairs lead

Sneha Patel (pictured) joins a team of seven across Europe, including three VPs, and will report to Blackstone managing director Stephen Lewis.

In the new role she will be responsible for content, campaigns and strategy at the investment firm.

"I’m thrilled to welcome Sneha to the team,” Lewis said. “She brings a wealth of experience in communications strategy and campaigning, which will be invaluable to Blackstone as we look to play an important part in the economic recovery across Europe.”

Patel joins from the Mayor of London's office, where she has served as senior adviser for external and international affairs for more than four years.

On LinkedIn, she said: ​​”Earlier this Summer, after four incredible years working for the city I was born in, I said goodbye to the Mayor of London's team. I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with some of the best colleagues around and to have experienced so many career firsts.

“Now onto the next chapter. I'm thrilled to be joining Blackstone today to lead on reputation and strategic comms and marketing across Europe.”

Patel brings several years of experience working in senior government roles, including at HM Treasury and the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills, and a stint as political adviser to Labour MP Keith Vaz when he was chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee.

She is also a member of this year’s PRWeek Power Book and was a panellist in a special International Women’s Day PRWeek podcast.