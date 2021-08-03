Finn Partners named agency of record for $1.7bn Turkish project

Finn Partners has been hired as the agency of record for a major redevelopment project in Turkey. The agency, which was appointed without a pitch, will develop a PR strategy for Galataport Istanbul.

The $1.7bn project aims to revive the 200-year-old port in Istanbul’s Karaköy district, and redefine the area as a social, cultural and leisure hub.

The strategy will be led by Virginia Sheridan, managing partner for Finn Partners’ Travel & Lifestyle team, and Haldun Dinccetin, the travel division’s senior partner.

The pair are set to deliver a communications strategy for both consumer and trade audiences, including media relations, through trade show representations, strategic partnerships and thought leadership.

Galataport Istanbul will become home to the world’s first underground cruise ship terminal, with facilities to transform the port into a promenade.

The port was never previously open to the public, but will soon become the location for a 177-room hotel, and a new building for the Istanbul Modern museum.

“Galataport Istanbul is an exciting contemporary addition to Istanbul’s lifestyle infrastructure and offerings in the city’s acclaimed history,” Sheridan said. “We are thrilled to bring news of Galataport Istanbul to key travel audiences.”

Mehmat Bali, Galataport Istanbul chief marketing officer, said: “Finn Partners’ wide-ranging, customised services and… ability to understand our business and communication goals in destination marketing, cruise travel, art and culture and gastronomy and fashion is a winning combination for us.

“We are pleased to partner with Finn Partners in introducing Galataport Istanbul’s rich heritage, innovative and unique qualifications and services to our prospective international guests and the international media.”

This win joins a growing list of international client accounts for Finn Partners, including Turkish Airlines, I Love NY, South African Tourism and Allianz Partners USA.