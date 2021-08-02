Forrester reviews nine AI-powered consumer intelligence platforms

CAMBRIDGE, MA: Forrester Research topped its artificial-intelligence-enabled consumer intelligence platform review with Talkwalker, NetBase Quid and Synthesio as leaders. Brandwatch, Linkfluence and Sprinklr landed as strong performers. Digimind and Resonate placed next as contenders, and Khoros was a challenger.

The Forrester New Wave AI-Enabled Consumer Intelligence Q3 2021 report evaluated companies that the research group deemed the nine most significant providers in the emerging AICI market.

All vendors earned a minimum of $5 million from subscriptions or licenses. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the platforms provide businesses and organizations with not only current consumer insights but also predictive and prescriptive analysis. Professionals use the technology for PR and comms, social listening, social suites, customer engagement and competitive market intelligence.

Researchers looked at the platforms’ core capabilities and strategies, using 10 criteria: data sources; data onboarding and segmentation; domains and languages supported; search and insight capabilities; analytics and reporting; user experience; compliance with data privacy and certification requirements; product vision; product roadmap; and market approach.

The report found Talkwalker offered “the strongest balance across search, insights discovery and analytics.” It stated that Talkwalker needs to strengthen its user experience and predictive capabilities. Forrester noted Talkwalker is a strong fit for global companies operating in many countries and languages. Last month, Talkwalker appointed Tod Nielsen as its new global CEO.

Forrester stated that Synthesio, an Ipsos company, had “the strongest proactive explanatory capability” and highlighted its real-time alert analytics. The report commented that the company needs to strengthen its off-the-shelf predictive capabilities. It concluded Synthesio is well-suited for enterprises looking to accelerate their market research. In February, the social listening and audience insight company named Jim Delaney as its CEO.

The evaluation credited NetBase Quid with having “the strongest capabilities across both social and customer-owned data sources.” But the report added that the company should focus on improving user experience. Forrester recommended the company for enterprises operating in many languages across many regions.

Talkwalker has made the full report available for download.

Forrester is a publicly traded company with 1,700 global employees in 27 countries, serving clients in Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe. Its 2020 revenue was $449 million.