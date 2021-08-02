MikeWorldWide hires Maria Brown to lead US tech practice, open Denver office

DENVER: MikeWorldWide has hired Maria Brown as EVP and leader of its technology practice. She will also open the firm’s Denver office this year.

Brown stepped into the role at the start of July. She is reporting to MikeWorldWide founder and CEO Michael Kempner and Bret Werner, the firm’s president.

Brown will lead and grow the agency’s U.S. tech practice. The last person to hold that role was Kristie Taylor, who joined Intel as senior director of technology communications in February.

The firm’s technology clients include FanDuel and Shutterstock, according to its website.

Brown will also establish MikeWorldWide’s footprint in Denver. Remote work has enabled the firm in the last year to create talent hubs in markets including Seattle, Portland, Boston and Atlanta.

Brown added that she is excited to work with Kempner and Werner, who she referred to as “some of the best minds in PR.”

“This is an opportunity for me to be able to grow a group with them in a way that I haven’t been able to before and put us on the map with tech brands,” she said. “We have some of the brightest tech minds working for us, and we are hiring and will grow this group like crazy.”

Prior to MikeWorldWide, Brown led Matter Communications’ West market, overseeing offices in Boulder, Colorado, and Portland, as well as a diverse B2B and B2C client portfolio with brands including Databricks, Nimble Storage and Progress Software.

In May, Brittany Hershkowitz also joined the agency as SVP in its consumer marketing practice, reporting to Tara Naughton, EVP, MD and head of MikeWorldWide’s consumer division.

Hershkowitz joined MikeWorldWide from BCW Global, where she was SVP of consumer.

In April, MWWPR rebranded as MikeWorldWide. The firm posted a 5% drop in revenue last year to $38.9 million, including a 9% decrease in the U.S. to $37.3 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.