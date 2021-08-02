Adding fuel to purpose efforts, a podcast sponsored by NRG Energy

Stakeholder demand has created a reality where a brand’s purpose is as key to its success as its products and services. Within certain sectors, though, the nature of the business causes skepticism among audiences as to how authentically purposeful a company can truly be.
In this podcast, Gin Kinney, VP of comms and marketing at NRG, speaks candidly and convincingly about her brand’s commitment to sustainability; diversity, equity and inclusion; its employees and truly listening to its growing base of consumers.
Transparency. Self-awareness, both as a brand and as a PR pro. Empathy. All companies and leaders truly committed to purpose espouse these traits. Kinney drilled deep into all of them during this conversation with PRWeek managing editor Gideon Fidelzeid. We welcome you to listen in.