A real source of pride

Some of PR’s most influential leaders identify as LGBTQ. This year, in honor of Pride Month in June, PRWeek produced content to highlight 30 such beacons of inspiration. These professionals – and so many others – have had and continue to have incredible impact not only on the comms industry, but broader business and society.

Make no mistake, though. These leaders – whose paths to the top of the industry were filled with obstacles others simply don’t face – have so much to share with all PR pros in terms of education and inspiration. This eBook, which shares its name with the aforementioned list, drills deep into that and more.



The pages of this report – which is supported by Bateman Agency, Bospar, Ketchum, RenewPR and Witeck Communications – include a recap of a June 30 webcast that featured five of our 30 honorees speaking about a variety of key issues. The major news coming out of the NFL on June 21 when Carl Nassib of the Las Vegas Raiders came out as gay on an Instagram post was an insightful part of the dialogue.

In addition, we share personal thoughts from all 30 Pride in PR honorees on topics ranging from mentorship to leadership to not only the importance of being true to yourself, but how to do so.

It has been – and remains – an historically challenging year-plus for all of us. Sources of pride are even more worthy of celebration. That is among the many reasons we are so proud to present this eBook – and the 30 amazing individuals highlighted within it.



Download it today.