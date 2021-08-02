Edelman China employs senior specialists

Edelman has named Justin Teo as chief digital officer in China who will be tasked with elevating the agency’s digital transformation, building up key capabilities in social commerce, performance optimisation and B2B demand generation. He joins from VMLY&R Commerce (previously Geometry) where he served in a similar role.

Additionally, Nelson Ren joins as head of corporate for China and managing director for the Shanghai office. He joins from Essilor, where he was head of communications. He has also held roles at MetLife China, General Motors and DuPont China on top of leadership roles at Hill & Knowlton Strategies and Shunya Total Communication Group.

Finally, Mark Pinner joins as head of technology sector for Greater China. He will also be a part of Edelman’s global Tech Centre of Excellence, exploring tech intersections with sectors like health, finance and energy. He joins from public affairs consultancy Interel where he was managing director for China. He also held previous roles include helping Lenovo with its international expansion.

All three new hires will report into Mark Wang, China CEO.