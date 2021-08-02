Movers & Shakers: Maverick, Red Havas, Agoda and more

Red Havas has appointed Haylie Marchant to the role of executive director, Red Havas Brisbane. Merchant has 15 years of experience in agencies, including her last role as principal at M2 Communications where she consulted clients in technology, healthcare, transport, and consulting industries. Prior to that, she spent 10 years at Haystac, where she established and grew the Brisbane office before taking on the national head of strategy role in 2018. In addition to leading the agency to drive growth in the Brisbane market, Merchant will also join the Red Havas national senior management team.

Beverage manufacturer PT Multi Bintang Indonesia has appointed Maverick Indonesia to manage communications for four of its brands: Heineken, Bintang Pilsener, Bintang 0.0%, and Bintang Crystal. Multi Bintang Indonesia set down challenging communication demands in its brief, including relevance of legacy brands Bintang and Heineken amid new players in the market. “The success of this communication program would be measured based on a communication performance measurement framework launched by AMEC (Association of Measurement and Evaluation), so that the results will be more actionable,” said Marsha Imaniara, Maverick Indonesia general manager.

Soomee Moon joins Agoda as internal communications and engagement specialist in Greater China, Japan and South Korea. In her new role, she will influence employee engagement, performance results, and retention through use of internal comms aligned with Agoda’s global strategy. Prior to this, Moon was regional corporate communications director at VMLY&R Commerce.

Following a pitch, Mumbai-based PR agency Glad U Came will work on the integrated communication strategy for watch brand Joker & Witch. The agency also bagged the PR mandate for Indulgeo Essentials, an organic skincare and haircare brand.