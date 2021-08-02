BASF names APAC head of comms

Chemicals giant BASF has promoted Bhavna Satyanarayan (pictured above) to APAC head of comms services, a step up from her previous role as APAC comms head of the care chemicals division. She will move to Kuala Lumpur from her current base of Hong Kong to lead a team of 28.

Satyanarayan told PRWeek Asia that Kuala Lumpur was chosen as a new comms base for the company because of its strategic location connecting to the rest of APAC. She added that the availability of affordable talent and a multicultural and multi-lingual talent base in the city are also reasons for the move.

“BASF has had a service centre set up in Kuala Lumpur for over 20 years now, so the existing expertise to build and run virtual specialist, knowledge-based teams is now being leveraged to build up the hub further,” she said.

Satyanarayan’s elevated responsibilities will be to build capabilities, a service portfolio and expertise of the team through ongoing talent development. As the comms set-up in the Malaysia hub is a greenfield project, the team has to be built from scratch.

She will also act as the key regional contact point for comms topics in APAC and oversee the implementation of regional communication initiatives for BASF’s management representatives including board members. Additionally, she will oversee all facets of communications including media and stakeholder relations, internal, digital, leadership, change, branding and events.

The new team in Malaysia will provide comms services to all locations in the region and the team will comprise of language, content and skill experts.

“[The team] will alternate between working for a certain location at times and providing services location agnostically, depending on the demand for services,” said Satyanarayan. “We are hiring people who are proficient in all the native languages of the countries we will service. These will either be Malaysian nationals who can speak the language or native speakers who are working in Kuala Lumpur.”

She said that it’s not often that one gets to be part of a big strategic shift within an organisation and build up a team from scratch.

“This is a unique, challenging and exciting opportunity to bring together a bunch of individuals at varying levels of experience, who want to add value, grow and make a difference. I am nervous and excited all at one go,” she said.

One of the biggest challenges for Satyanarayan and her team at the moment is for all functions within the company to be able go beyond ‘governance’, and to support business units to achieve their business goals.

“By becoming a service unit which will provide specialised services, we will be able to work with our stakeholders more effectively and efficiently, to support them in focusing on our customers as well as our organisational business goals,” she said.