Just briefly

People moves

SOUTH RIDING, Virginia

Slone Partners has placed Scott Gleason as SVP of investor relations and corporate communications at OraSure Technologies.

WHIPPANY, New Jersey

Bayer has hired Denise Vitola as VP of brand integration, PR, social and influencer for consumer health.

NORWALK, Connecticut

Frontier Communications Parent has appointed Spencer Kurn as SVP of investor relations.

ATLANTA

Blair Ruth Riley was promoted to ARPR’s first cloud practice group VP.

NEW YORK

RooneyPartners promoted Jay Max to director of digital and creative strategy. Daniel Schorn has joined the agency as content strategist.

Account wins

CHICAGO

Zapwater Communications has been retained by Blanco North America.

Other comms news

NEW YORK

J/PR has rebranded with the slogan “own your story.”

LOS ANGELES

Mossy Creative is joining Blended Strategy Group to form a full-service creative marketing and communications agency with a focus on entertainment, PR and social media strategy. Faith-Ann Young, founder and CEO of Mossy Creative, will become VP of creative for the agency and Heather Sheeley will be senior director.