People moves, account wins and other comms news.

by Sabrina Sanchez and Sabrina Ortiz / Added 19 minutes ago

Just briefly

People moves

SOUTH RIDING, Virginia
Slone Partners has placed Scott Gleason as SVP of investor relations and corporate communications at OraSure Technologies.

WHIPPANY, New Jersey
Bayer has hired Denise Vitola as VP of brand integration, PR, social and influencer for consumer health. 

NORWALK, Connecticut
Frontier Communications Parent has appointed Spencer Kurn as SVP of investor relations. 

ATLANTA 
Blair Ruth Riley was promoted to ARPR’s first cloud practice group VP. 

NEW YORK
RooneyPartners promoted Jay Max to director of digital and creative strategy. Daniel Schorn has joined the agency as content strategist. 

Account wins 

CHICAGO
Zapwater Communications has been retained by Blanco North America

Other comms news 

NEW YORK
J/PR has rebranded with the slogan “own your story.”

LOS ANGELES
Mossy Creative is joining Blended Strategy Group to form a full-service creative marketing and communications agency with a focus on entertainment, PR and social media strategy. Faith-Ann Young, founder  and CEO of Mossy Creative, will become VP of creative for the agency and Heather Sheeley will be senior director. 

