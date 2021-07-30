Five Campaigns We Liked in July

Which of the Campaigns is your favourite?

Transport for London, 'Welcome Back London'

This video from TfL was released to mark the end of most coronavirus restrictions in England on 19 July. It's a simple concept – transplanting popular London activities on everyday scenes from public transport in the capital – but also strangely moving. The film strikes a good balance between reminding Londoners and visitors what they've missed during the pandemic, and not over-hyping so-called 'Freedom Day'.

Hitched, PPE wedding dress

Our second 'Freedom Day' campaign ties into the ending of the maximum number of guests at weddings. A wedding dress made of 1,500 upcycled PPE masks was the focus of this campaign by W Communications for Hitched, the online wedding platform. A striking image helped the story generate more than 50 pieces of coverage.

Carex, 'High fives challenge'

Before we move on from 'Freedom Day', this inventive campaign caught PRWeek's attention. On 19 July, handwash and sanitiser brand Carex sponsored a successful attempt to undertake the most high and low fives by a pair in a single skydiving jump – winning it a Guinness World Records title. Expert skydivers Emily Aucutt and Josh Carratt managed 32 high and low fives within the 63.3-second freefall. Carex is urging the public to keep hand sanitising as part of their daily routine.

Vodafone, ‘8,000 Mile Auto5Graph’

Another inventive stunt next. Vodafone conducted the world’s first live remote shirt-signing, connecting rugby fans in the UK with Lions players in South Africa during this month's tour. Using a robot, motion-control technology, and Vodafone’s 5G network, Lions players signed jerseys live for fans in the UK from over 8,000 miles away. As the player made contact on a tablet with a stylus in South Africa, a robot arm in London mirrored their hand movements, enabling them to write directly onto the fan’s jersey in real-time, while talking on a video call.

CALM, 'Tyson Fury and the Invisible Opponent'

The film has rightly won plaudits for its thought-provoking depiction of mental illness. The film, by AMV BBDO and Seven Stones, shows the boxer, who has been open about his mental ill-health, fighting an invisible opponent. The key line is: "Sometimes the toughest opponents are the ones you can't see."