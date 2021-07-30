Audio

The PRWeekly: Managing COVID-19 and the 'Pingdemic' | Ditch the pitch | Tokyo Olympics

PRWeek's podcast takes listeners behind the headlines of the week's most important news, views and industry gossip.

by Arvind Hickman / Added 4 hours ago

In this episode, we take a look at the looming "crisis" caused by escalating COVID-19 cases and the so-called "pingdemic".

W Communications chief executive Rachel Friend, Publicis Influencer practice lead Chris McCafferty and Ready10 director Aimee Jacobs reveal how their agencies are managing their teams during this difficult period.

The panel then discusses whether the industry should 'ditch the pitch' and the merits of pitching.

Finally, the podcast turns to the Olympics and campaigns that have (or have not) caught the eye, and what these games mean to Rachel, Chris and Aimee.

This is a brilliant listen.

