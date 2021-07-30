Pitch Update: Tesco, Raffles Hotels, Gorillas and more

Tesco has reappointed Teneo for a wide-ranging account following an extensive search process, PRWeek has learned.

Fast-growing groceries-on-demand service Gorillas has appointed W Communications as its retained PR agency following a competitive pitch.

Accor Group luxury brand Raffles Hotels & Resorts has hired Fox Communications as its lead public relations agency. Fox has also won a brief for the South Place Hotel.

Hospitality PR agency Roche Communications has secured a new brief for restaurant chain Burger & Lobster following a competitive pitch process.